Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared for Sunday
Olsen (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The Panthers limited Olsen's practice reps this week to decrease the probability of a setback with his problematic right foot. He played 59 of 60 snaps on offense last week, catching four of seven targets for 48 yards in a 23-17 loss to Washington. The 33-year-old likely will continue in his every-down role during Sunday's matchup with an Eagles defense that's surrendered just 38.3 yards per game to tight ends.
