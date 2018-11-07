Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared for Thursday
Olsen (foot) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Per usual, the Panthers limited Olsen's exposure to practice reps this week, holding him to limited availability Monday and Tuesday before clearing him for all activity Wednesday. The veteran has a friendly matchup on tap Thursday versus a Steelers defense that has conceded 72.9 yards per game and four touchdowns to tight ends in eight outings this season.
