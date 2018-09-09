Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared of injury, will play Sunday

Olsen, who was previously listed as questionable with a back injury, will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury news surfaced Saturday morning, so it was odd that he was cleared less than 12 hours later. Olsen played just seven games last season and scored one touchdown, and his red-zone targets could get cut into this year by Devin Funchess, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.