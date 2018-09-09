Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared of injury, will play Sunday
Olsen, who was previously listed as questionable with a back injury, will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The injury news surfaced Saturday morning, so it was odd that he was cleared less than 12 hours later. Olsen played just seven games last season and scored one touchdown, and his red-zone targets could get cut into this year by Devin Funchess, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.