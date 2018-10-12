Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared to play

Olsen (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at Washington, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen resumed practicing on a limited basis last week and was upgraded to full participation Thursday. He's now been cleared for Sunday's game at Washington, with coach Ron Rivera even suggesting that Olsen will handle his usual workload. There is serious risk of an in-game setback, as Olsen already acknowledged the likelihood of his Jones fracture requiring surgery at some point. He hopes to make it through the rest of the season and the have the procedure in January or February.