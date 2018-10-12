Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared to play
Olsen (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at Washington, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen resumed practicing on a limited basis last week and was upgraded to full participation Thursday. He's now been cleared for Sunday's game at Washington, with coach Ron Rivera even suggesting that Olsen will handle his usual workload. There is serious risk of an in-game setback, as Olsen already acknowledged the likelihood of his Jones fracture requiring surgery at some point. He hopes to make it through the rest of the season and the have the procedure in January or February.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...