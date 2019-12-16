Panthers' Greg Olsen: Clears concussion protocol

Olsen said Monday that he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Though he was able to practice on a limited basis last week, Olsen was ultimately inactive for a second straight game in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks. His removal from the protocol implies that he received clearance from an independent neurologist at some point since Friday's practice, so Olsen should be available next weekend in Indianapolis. Olsen's impending return to the lineup should result in a decreased role for Ian Thomas, who started at tight end the past two weeks.