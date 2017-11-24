Panthers' Greg Olsen: Coming off injured reserve

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed Friday that Olsen (foot) will be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rivera did hint that Olsen won't immediately step in with his usual every-down role, saying that the team will use its tight end "judiciously" in Sunday's game, per Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer. It shouldn't be long before Olsen re-establishes himself as one of Carolina's top pass catchers alongside Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey, but there is serious risk in relying on the 32-year-old tight end in his first appearance since he suffered a broken foot in Week 2. Those with solid alternatives might find it best to see how Olsen is used in Sunday's game, looking toward a Week 13 matchup with the Saints for re-insertion into lineups. A return to his usual hefty workload may come quickly, as Olsen already has been practicing for at least the past two weeks.