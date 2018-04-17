Panthers' Greg Olsen: Confirms health of foot

Olsen declared Tuesday that he's been healthy "for a long time now," Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "As big of a pain in the (butt) as it (a Jones fracture ) is, in the grand scheme of things I'm fine," Olsen said. "It just took a little time to heal."

Olsen's 11th season was plagued by a Jones fracture in his right foot, an injury that can linger for months. Even after returning from a nine-game absence Week 12, he sandwiched two near-barren stat lines around a DNP in his first three potential appearances. In his last four, including the Panthers' wild-card defeat at New Orleans, Olsen looked like the tight end of old, posting two 100-yard outings en route to 21 catches for 260 yards (12.4 yards per) and two touchdowns. With months of "no restrictions" behind him, he still has the prospect of his audition for Monday Night Football hanging over his head. According to Person, an ESPN official wouldn't comment Tuesday about Olsen's status as a potential replacement for former color commentator and current Raiders coach Jon Gruden. For what it's worth, the Panthers are under the impression Olsen is keeping an eye toward his career beyond football and intends to play out the final year of his contract.