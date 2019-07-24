Panthers' Greg Olsen: Confirms health
Olsen reiterated Wednesday that he's been 100 percent healthy for months, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Despite battling injuries in his right foot throughout the past two seasons, Olsen was cleared for all football activities before the Panthers began spring practices. He won't have any limitations during training camp, but it isn't quite clear if he'll handle his accustomed every-down role once the regular season begins. Fellow tight end Ian Thomas (leg) was a competent replacement when Olsen couldn't play last season.
