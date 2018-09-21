Panthers' Greg Olsen: Could be back after bye week

Olsen (foot) was spotted at Friday's practice without "a walking boot or noticeable limp," and David Newton of ESPN.com suggests Olsen could be "targeting a return" after the Panthers' Week 4 bye.

Olsen seemingly had been operating under a 4-to-5 week return timetable, but this report indicates he could be back a week or two sooner. It's a virtual certainty Olsen will not play this week against the Bengals, but if he keeps making progress, it appears there is a chance he could return to action with the rest of his teammates in Week 5.