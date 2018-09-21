Panthers' Greg Olsen: Could be back after bye week
Olsen (foot) was spotted at Friday's practice without "a walking boot or noticeable limp," and David Newton of ESPN.com suggests Olsen could be "targeting a return" after the Panthers' Week 4 bye.
Olsen seemingly had been operating under a 4-to-5 week return timetable, but this report indicates he could be back a week or two sooner. It's a virtual certainty Olsen will not play this week against the Bengals, but if he keeps making progress, it appears there is a chance he could return to action with the rest of his teammates in Week 5.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Manages light workout•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Targeting return in 4-to-5 weeks•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Looking to rest a few weeks•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Unlikely to land on IR•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Out indefinitely with fractured foot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...