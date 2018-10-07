Panthers' Greg Olsen: Could play next week
Though Olsen (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants, "there is confidence" that the tight end will play in Week 6 if he logs a good week of practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While it's still not a lock that Olsen will play next Sunday against Washington, he is ahead of schedule, which is good news for those that stashed the tight end, even when it initially looked like he was in for a lengthy absence.
