Panthers' Greg Olsen: Could still consider broadcasting
Olsen (foot) said his mindset is to focus on rehab so he can play football in 2019, but he doesn't want to shut the door on any potential opportunities in broadcasting, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Olsen auditioned for a job with ESPN last March, then signed a two-year, $17.1 million extension (through 2020) in April. Coming off a second straight season marred by his problematic right foot, the veteran tight end has made multiple comments suggesting he plans to play another year. He could still change his mind if the rehab from December surgery doesn't go well, but it does seem he truly wants to play. Olsen will turn 34 in March and is believed to be facing a rehab timeline of 3-to-4 months. He should be healthy for training camp, if not for part of the offseason program.
