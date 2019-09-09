Panthers' Greg Olsen: Dealing with back injury

Olsen (back) wouldn't have practiced Monday if the Panthers had held a session, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen is tending to a back injury of unknown severity after playing 63 of 67 offensive snaps Sunday against the Rams. Expect his status to be clarified further once the Panthers take the practice field -- whether it's Tuesday or Wednesday -- in advance of Thursday's Week 2 divisional matchup with the Buccaneers.