Panthers' Greg Olsen: Designated to return from IR
The Panthers officially designated Olsen (foot) to return from injured reserve Monday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen's participation in practice Monday initiates a two-week window in which the Panthers have to activate the tight end, but it's unlikely the team will need the full length of time to decide the veteran's fate. In fact, Olsen, who was first moved to IR after fracturing his right foot in a Week 2 loss to the Bills, said he thinks he'll be able to play when first eligible Sunday against the Jets, barring a setback in practice over the next few days, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. If Olsen shows few limitations in practice, he could immediately step in as quarterback Cam Newton's top target in a Panthers passing game that recently lost Kelvin Benjamin (traded to Bills) and Curtis Samuel (season-ending ankle injury).
