Panthers' Greg Olsen: Diagnosed with concussion

Olsen entered the concussion protocol and won't return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Olsen took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson in the third quarter. The tight end remained on the ground for a bit before going to the blue sideline tent and eventually the locker room. With a concussion diagnosis, Olsen will be subject to the protocol for head injuries before he'll be able to get back on the field. Chris Manhertz and Ian Thomas are the next TEs up for the Panthers.