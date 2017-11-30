Panthers' Greg Olsen: DNP on Thursday
Olsen (foot) was held out of Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen had a follow-up visit this week with the surgeon that repaired the Jones fracture in his right foot. According to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer, Dr. Robert Anderson found there was no re-fracture, but Olsen must abide by pain tolerance in order to prevent a serious aggravation. Hence, the decision to give Olsen as much rest as possible between games. "We wanted to back off and go from there," head coach Ron Rivera told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site on Thursday. Furthermore, Rivera is OK with Olsen having no practice reps under his belt before playing Sunday in New Orleans. Olsen's listing on Friday's injury report will help to foretell whether an appearance is possible this weekend.
