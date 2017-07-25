Panthers' Greg Olsen: Elects not to hold out

Despite prior reports suggesting Olsen might consider a holdout, the tight end will participate in training camp, the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen, who has two years left on his current contract, remains hopeful that negotiations will continue toward a possible re-working of his deal, but the tight end indicated that he'd prefer the situation to not be a distraction for the Carolina franchise. Olsen has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three campaigns and hasn't missed a regular-season game since his rookie year in 2007. Though he logged just three touchdowns in 2016, his 80 catches were helpful in PPR formats, and looking ahead, the 32-year-old's durability and consistent involvement in the Panthers offense combine to make him one of the safer fantasy plays among the league's top tight ends.

