Panthers' Greg Olsen: Elects not to hold out
Despite prior reports suggesting Olsen might consider a holdout, the tight end will participate in training camp, the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen, who has two years left on his current contract, remains hopeful that negotiations will continue toward a possible re-working of his deal, but the tight end indicated that he'd prefer the situation to not be a distraction for the Carolina franchise. Olsen has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three campaigns and hasn't missed a regular-season game since his rookie year in 2007. Though he logged just three touchdowns in 2016, his 80 catches were helpful in PPR formats, and looking ahead, the 32-year-old's durability and consistent involvement in the Panthers offense combine to make him one of the safer fantasy plays among the league's top tight ends.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Doesn't exclude possibility of holdout•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Quiet finish to season in Week 17 loss•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Available in Week 17•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: On track to suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: DNP on Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Projecting Dalvin Cook
The Vikings' run game woes from 2016 won't be completely solved in 2017, but Dalvin Cook's...
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...