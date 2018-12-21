Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to continue career

Coach Ron Rivera expects Olsen (foot) to play football in 2019, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Olsen will turn 34 in March and is eventually expected to have a career in broadcasting, but it sounds like the Panthers expect him back for at least one more season. He recently had surgery to address a ruptured plantar fascia in his problematic right foot. Olsen may not be ready for the team's offseason program, but he should have enough time to finish up the rehab process before training camp opens.

More News
Our Latest Stories