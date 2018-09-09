Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to play Sunday

Olsen, who is listed as questionable with a back injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury news surfaced Saturday morning but seemingly won't impact his ability to suit up Week 1. Olsen played just seven games last season and scored one touchdown, and his red-zone targets could get cut into this year by Devin Funchess, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.