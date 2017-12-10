Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to play Sunday

Olsen (foot, questionable) is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olsen was a full participant at practice all week, but remained questionable for Week 14. The tight end returned from a foot injury Week 12, but aggravated it and did not play last week against the Saints.

