Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to practice this week

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he expects Olsen (foot) to resume practicing this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen, who was placed on injured reserve after fracturing his right foot in Week 2 against the Bills, will be reevaluated by the training staff during a test Tuesday, after which it will be determined if the tight end is ready to practice again. Given the extensive time Olsen has missed with the injury, he would likely be eased back into practices, so don't expect him to be listed as anything more than a limited participant if he's able to get back on the field Wednesday, Thursday and/or Friday. Olsen's placement on IR earlier this season means he'll have to miss at least eight weeks, so he won't be eligible to play until the team's Week 12 matchup with the Jets, which will come after the Panthers' bye.