Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to retire or join new team
Olsen doesn't anticipate playing another season for the Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "I just think sometimes the writing's on the wall," Olsen said. "There hasn't been anything officially."
Olsen has one season remaining on his contract, but the Panthers will save $8.1 million against the 2020 salary cap if he's cut or traded. There's also some chance Olsen opts for retirement, as he'll turn 35 in March after battling foot injuries and a concussion over the past few years. For what it's worth, Panthers teammate Chris Hogan said his conversations with Olsen suggest the tight end wants to continue his NFL career. Regardless of how it happens, a departure from Carolina could free up the starting TE job for 23-year-old Ian Thomas, who has shown occasional flashes of pass-catching production but also has six drops and an average of just 9.0 yards per reception on 79 targets through two seasons.
