Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expects to play

Olsen (back) anticipates playing in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Olsen is listed as questionable, despite upgrading to full practice participation Friday. His availability doesn't seem to truly be in question, but cautious fantasy owners will want to check back in to be sure before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Kyle Allen is filling in for Cam Newton (foot) at quarterback for Carolina.

