Panthers' Greg Olsen: Finds end zone in win over Eagles

Olsen caught two of five targets for five yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

Olsen could hardly get anything going downfield, but he still came through with one of the biggest catches of the game for a four-yard touchdown to put his team ahead with just over a minute left on the clock. He made more of an impact last week in his return from an injury, so perhaps his lack of catches and yardage can be chalked up to a matchup against a Philadelphia defense that ranks among the best in the league at limiting opposing tight ends. Olsen is also likely still working his way back into the offense and will look to produce more against the Ravens next Sunday.