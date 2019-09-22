Panthers' Greg Olsen: Finds end zone twice in win

Olsen caught six of seven targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

The switch at quarterback from Cam Newton (foot) to Kyle Allen injected some life in the Panthers' passing game, and Olsen was the biggest beneficiary, leading the team in catches and yards and tying Curtis Samuel for the lead in targets. The TDs were the first of the season for the veteran tight end, but Olsen has a strong 16 catches for 221 yards through three games, and he should remain productive regardless of who is under center for Carolina -- so long as he can stay healthy himself.