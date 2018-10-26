Panthers' Greg Olsen: Finishes week with full practice
Olsen (foot) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The Panthers have been limiting Olsen's workload in practice to improve his odds of avoiding an aggravation of his foot injury. He played 118 of a possible 119 snaps the past two weeks, catching six of 12 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens have done an excellent job defending wideouts and running backs, but they've given up 8.0 yards per target on passes to tight ends.
