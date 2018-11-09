Panthers' Greg Olsen: Four receptions in blowout defeat
Olsen brought in four of six targets for 40 yards in the Panthers' 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Thursday.
Olsen was the second-leading receiving in both receptions and receiving yardage for Carolina, a testament to the struggles their passing game endured. The veteran tight end is apparently managing his troublesome foot well, as he's posted at least four receptions in four of the last five games. While Olsen did see his three-game touchdown streak end Thursday, he naturally remains one of Cam Newton's most trusted targets. He'll look to improve on Thursday's production against the Lions in a Week 11 battle on Nov. 18.
