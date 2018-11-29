Panthers' Greg Olsen: Full practice Thursday

Olsen (foot) practiced in full Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Since missing three games early in the season due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, Olsen has managed to play 95.2 percent (400 of 420) of the offensive snaps over the last seven games. He hasn't been consistently productive, but the 33-year-old tight end has still put up 24 catches (on 35 targets) for 245 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch. Along the way, Olsen's best game (6-76-1 on six targets) came against the Buccaneers, who just happen to be the Panthers' opponent Sunday.

