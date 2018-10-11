Panthers' Greg Olsen: Full practice Thursday

Olsen (foot) practiced in full Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Olsen is of the belief that he's on pace to return for Sunday's game at Washington. Speaking of practices in the rain this week, Olsen said, "If I can practice in this, when the game is here, I should be great." Despite Olsen's confidence, coach Ron Rivera wants to see how the tight end's right foot reacts to back-to-back full practices before giving the all-clear to play this weekend, per Rodrigue. If Olsen passes every test, he'll handle his pre-injury workload, according to Reed.

More News
Our Latest Stories