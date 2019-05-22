Panthers' Greg Olsen: Fully cleared from injury
Olsen (foot) has been cleared for all activities, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The 34-year-old tight end has been battling right foot issues for the past two seasons, undergoing as many surgeries in that time period, but he's been cleared to return to OTAs and was a full participant Wednesday. While he reportedly contemplated a move to the broadcast booth, Olsen maintains that his focus is on returning to the field, and Wednesday's news puts him well on his way to playing Week 1.
