Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets day off Wednesday

Olsen (foot) was held out of practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Olsen is following his typical routine with maintenance of his right foot in mind. The preceding has allowed him to log 400 of a possible 420 offensive snaps the last seven contests, but he appears to be touchdown-dependent, scoring four times while averaging 3.4 catches (on five targets) for 35 yards per game during that stretch.

