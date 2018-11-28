Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets day off Wednesday
Olsen (foot) was held out of practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Olsen is following his typical routine with maintenance of his right foot in mind. The preceding has allowed him to log 400 of a possible 420 offensive snaps the last seven contests, but he appears to be touchdown-dependent, scoring four times while averaging 3.4 catches (on five targets) for 35 yards per game during that stretch.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Nearly invisible in Week 12•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Puts in full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held out of practice for rest•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores in defeat•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to face Detroit•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Listed as limited second straight day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...