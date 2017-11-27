Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets good news from X-rays
Initial X-rays on Olsen's surgically repaired foot came back negative, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Olsen is scheduled for further evaluation Monday after failing to make it through the first half in his long-awaited return to action in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets. He caught one pass for 10 yards on four targets before he noticed some soreness and was removed from the game in the second quarter. Olsen did want to give it another go after halftime, but the Carolina training staff had other ideas. While Olsen and Panthers coach Ron Rivera both downplayed the setback after Sunday's game, the need for extensive testing suggests there's at least some level of concern about what happened. The 32-year-old tight end figures to have a limited role if he's able to play again this season, and he appears no better than questionable for Week 13 in New Orleans.
