Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday

Olsen (back) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Olsen is a bit behind last week's practice schedule (LP/FP/FP), but the Panthers don't seem to be worried about his availability for Sunday's game, which will be clarified on the team's final practice report Friday. Despite the foot injury that has forced Cam Newton to the sideline, Olsen didn't miss a beat during a Week 3 win at Arizona, hauling in six of seven passes from Kyle Allen for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

