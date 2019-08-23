Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets taste of preseason

Olsen caught his lone target for four yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Olsen's first and probably only preseason action saw him feature for just nine snaps. However, in catching a pass from Cam Newton to start Carolina's second series, the veteran should now feel fully prepared for his 13th season. In 2019, Olsen will aim to avoid more foot complications, which have sidelined him for 16 games over the past two years. After Newton suffered an ankle sprain Thursday, the tight end will hope his signal caller can remain healthy as well.