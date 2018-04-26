Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets two-year extension
Olsen and the Panthers agreed Thursday on a two-year extension, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN. The new deal is worth $8.55 million annually and could escalate to $20.1 million in total value.
Olsen was already under contract for 2018 at a $6.5 million base salary, so the extension will keep him in the fold through the 2020 season and provide plenty incentive for the 33-year-old to delay his broadcasting career. Though his 2017 season was disrupted by a Jones fracture of his right foot, Olsen looked to be back at full strength in the Panthers' playoff loss to the Saints in the wild-card round, catching eight of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the contest. With Olsen confirming earlier this month that he has no intention of retiring and has endured no setbacks with his foot heading into the Panthers' offseason program, it appears Carolina was comfortable making him one of the NFL's top-paid tight ends. With three 1,000-yard season prior to the injury-abbreviated campaign, Olsen has certainly proven worthy of the large financial commitment.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Confirms health of foot•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Checking out broadcasting jobs•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't require follow-up surgery•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores while topping century mark•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held in check•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Breaks out in Sunday's win•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...