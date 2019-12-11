Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Goes through individual drills

Olsen (concussion) is participating in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Olsen is nursing a concussion suffered Week 13 against Washington. The veteran tight end managed to practice off to the side last Friday, and his ability to now participate in individual drills represents another step in the right direction. It appears as though Olsen has a shot at suiting up against the Seahawks in Week 15, though he'll need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field. Ian Thomas will work as Carolina's top tight end as long as Olsen is unable to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories