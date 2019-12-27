Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Good to go

Olsen (knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Olsen missed Weeks 14 and 15 due to a concussion and was scaled back to 57 percent of snaps in his return to the lineup last week in Indianapolis. He may be healthy enough to handle an every-down role, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers will use him in that capacity. Ian Thomas could split snaps with Olsen for a second straight week.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends