Panthers' Greg Olsen: Good to go
Olsen (knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Olsen missed Weeks 14 and 15 due to a concussion and was scaled back to 57 percent of snaps in his return to the lineup last week in Indianapolis. He may be healthy enough to handle an every-down role, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers will use him in that capacity. Ian Thomas could split snaps with Olsen for a second straight week.
