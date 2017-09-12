Panthers' Greg Olsen: Hauls in two passes
Olsen caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
Olsen played every offensive snap, but still couldn't generate much in the passing game to start his 11th season. Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) is clearly still working out the kinks in his return from injury, thus resulting in underwhelming numbers through the air Sunday, yet Olsen will aim for significant improvement versus the Bills in Week 2. Prior to Sunday, Olsen had gone for under 20 receiving yards in just four of his last 48 games.
