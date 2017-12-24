Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held in check
Olsen caught three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.
Olsen led the Panthers in targets and tied for the team lead in catches, but his underwhelming output overall reflected Carolina's offensive struggles. Although he enters next Sunday's finale with just one good game in an injury-shortened season, Olsen's recent increase in usage should at least encourage his fantasy owners. Additionally, in two games against the Falcons last season, he totaled 12 catches on 25 targets for 135 yards and a score.
