Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held out of practice for rest

Olsen (foot/rest) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers have scaled back Olsen's practice reps to reduce the chance of any complications with his fractured foot. He may still need surgery after the season, but he's been effective while playing through the injury, catching 22 passes for 234 yard and four touchdowns in his past six games. Olsen should be fine for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, a team that's given up three touchdowns to tight ends the past two weeks despite allowing jut 36 catches to the position all season.

