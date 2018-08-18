Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held to one catch

Olsen caught one of three targets for five yards in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins.

Olsen also got a bit of run in Carolina's preseason opener, finishing without a catch on one target. He hasn't been impressive from a statistical perspective, but his usage supports the notion that he hasn't had any issues with the foot injury he dealt with last year. Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer believes Olsen has looked like his usual self during training camp, moving fluidly and catching the vast majority of passes thrown to him. The Panthers improved their wideout group this offseason, but the 33-year-old tight end is probably still the best bet to lead the team in targets.