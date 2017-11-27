Panthers' Greg Olsen: Hopes to play as soon as Week 13

Olsen (foot) hopes to play in Week 13 against the Saints, despite suffering setback with his surgically repaired foot during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "I was ready to come back. I felt good. It just wasn't quite exactly where it needed to be to play in the NFL," Olsen said. "So live to play another week. Hopefully it's better next week."

Olsen caught one of four targets for 10 yards in the first half of Sunday's victory, but he felt some soreness along the way and was eventually pulled in the second quarter. He wanted to test his foot again after halftime -- a plan that was nixed by the Carolina training staff. Recurring soreness is common for players that make quick returns from Jones fractures, often necessitating a follow-up surgery somewhere down the line. While Olsen and Ron Rivera both downplayed Sunday's setback, with the Panthers' coach saying his tight end was held out for the second half as a precaution. Regardless, Olsen presumably will be looking at a limited role Week 13 in New Orleans, if he's even able to play at all.