Panthers' Greg Olsen: Hoping to expand role
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team wants to work Olsen back into the passing game in the coming weeks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen appeared to play most of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings, though he did limp off the field at one point after his surgically repaired foot was rolled up on. He only missed a few snaps before rejoining the game, ultimately finishing without a catch on one target. Olsen's practice participation should still be monitored closely as the Panthers prepare for a Week 15 home game against the Packers.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Returns Sunday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Technically listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: No limitations Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Optimistic about next three weeks•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...