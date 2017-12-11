Panthers' Greg Olsen: Hoping to expand role

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team wants to work Olsen back into the passing game in the coming weeks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen appeared to play most of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings, though he did limp off the field at one point after his surgically repaired foot was rolled up on. He only missed a few snaps before rejoining the game, ultimately finishing without a catch on one target. Olsen's practice participation should still be monitored closely as the Panthers prepare for a Week 15 home game against the Packers.