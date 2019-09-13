Panthers' Greg Olsen: Impresses in Week 2 loss
Olsen (back) brought in six of nine targets for 110 yards in the Panthers' 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Olsen was in vintage form despite coming in with a nagging back issue, pacing the Panthers in receiving yards on the night. The veteran tight end's 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of the 2017 season, with his 2018 campaign having been cut short by a foot injury. Olsen has now been targeted nine times apiece in each of the first two games, certainly an encouraging development for his fantasy prospects. He'll look to continue as involved versus the Cardinals in a Week 3 road matchup a week from Sunday.
