Panthers' Greg Olsen: In line to play Thursday

Olsen is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game in New England, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen is looking to bounce back from back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns in which he missed exactly half of the Panthers' regular-season contests. Despite the lacking production -- 44 catches (on 76 targets) for 482 yards and five touchdowns -- during that stretch, he is just three years removed from putting together a third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Olsen likely is in line for a brief cameo in order to get his feet under him before Week 1.