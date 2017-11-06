Panthers' Greg Olsen: Increasing workload

Olsen (foot) is expected to increase his workout regimen this week, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Olsen was slated to begin practicing last week, but even if he didn't, head coach Ron Rivera is implying the tight end will do so in the coming days. On track for a return when first eligible Nov. 26, Olsen will likely be good to roll in time for the Panthers' playoff push.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories