Panthers' Greg Olsen: Injures foot Sunday
Olsen has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Jets due to a foot injury, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen just "completed" his recovery from a Jones fracture in his right foot, but an aggravation may have been the impetus for his departure. His day will end with one reception (on four targets) for 10 yards. Expect the Panthers to take stock of Olsen's health in the aftermath of the contest.
