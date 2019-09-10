Panthers' Greg Olsen: Intends to play Thursday
Olsen (back) said he expects to play in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, NFL.com reports.
Olsen commented on his Week 2 status after he failed to practice Tuesday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers' quick turnaround for the matchup likely factored into Olsen's absence from the first practice session of the week, as he's just two days removed from sustaining the back injury in the season-opening loss to the Rams. Olsen still went on to play all but four of the Panthers' offensive snaps in that contest and would presumably start and handle a full workload again Thursday if he's active.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...