Panthers' Greg Olsen: Intends to play Thursday

Olsen (back) said he expects to play in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, NFL.com reports.

Olsen commented on his Week 2 status after he failed to practice Tuesday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers' quick turnaround for the matchup likely factored into Olsen's absence from the first practice session of the week, as he's just two days removed from sustaining the back injury in the season-opening loss to the Rams. Olsen still went on to play all but four of the Panthers' offensive snaps in that contest and would presumably start and handle a full workload again Thursday if he's active.