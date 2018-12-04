Panthers' Greg Olsen: IR likely on tap
The Panthers are expected to place Olsen (foot) on IR this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Per ESPN's David Newton, Olsen indicated that he ruptured the "plantar" in his right foot during Week 13 action. With Olsen sidelined, the profile of fellow tight end Ian Thomas in the Panthers offense is bound to expand, making him an option for those scrambling to replace Olsen on fantasy rosters.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...