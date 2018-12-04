Panthers' Greg Olsen: IR likely on tap

The Panthers are expected to place Olsen (foot) on IR this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Per ESPN's David Newton, Olsen indicated that he ruptured the "plantar" in his right foot during Week 13 action. With Olsen sidelined, the profile of fellow tight end Ian Thomas in the Panthers offense is bound to expand, making him an option for those scrambling to replace Olsen on fantasy rosters.