Panthers' Greg Olsen: Lands on injured reserve
The Panthers placed Olsen (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports. "He broke the fifth metatarsal on his right foot -- it's called a Jones fracture," head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said. "He had a screw inserted to repair the fracture."
With the nature of the injury known, Olsen will follow the typical 6-to-8-week recovery timetable, which conveniently lines up with the dates for a return to practice (six weeks) and activation from IR (eight). He'll thus be eligible to play again after the Panthers' Week 11 bye, or Sunday, Nov. 26, against the Jets on the road. In the meantime, Ed Dickson will receive the bulk of the tight end reps, but the team is also a candidate to add another body to the 53-man roster to bolster the ranks.
