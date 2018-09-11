Panthers' Greg Olsen: Lengthy absence on tap
Sources familiar with Olsen's right foot injury anticipate the tight end will miss a "significant chunk of time" due to the right foot injury he suffered in Saturday's season-opening win over the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Olsen was sidelined for nine games in 2017 after sustaining a Jones fracture of the same foot, but the Panthers have yet to reveal an official diagnosis for his latest setback. He'll continue to be evaluated as the Panthers look to determine the exact nature of his issue along with how much time he might miss, but it's apparent that the 33-year-old is looking at a multi-week absence. While Olsen is out, rookie fourth-round pick Ian Thomas will likely get the first look as the Panthers' starting tight end.
